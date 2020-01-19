Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Breastfeeding driver sparks furious debate

by Faye James
19th Jan 2020 11:47 AM

 

A mum-of-four has divided the internet after she was filmed breastfeeding her infant while driving down a motorway.

Raquel Reynolds posted the footage to her Instagram after she found herself attending to her newborn while travelling along the M1 towards Logan.

During her journey, the traffic was brought to a standstill when a tanker truck was involved in a crash.

For more stories like this, visit Kidspot.com.au

As the traffic slowed down Raquel started nursing her baby. Image: Instagram
As the traffic slowed down Raquel started nursing her baby. Image: Instagram

'WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO?'

As she slowed down, Raquel's baby started to cry.

"We're sitting in traffic and baby's hungry … it's so dangerous … it's a bit crazy," she said on the video.

"But what am I supposed to do, hey bubba?"

The Brisbane mum added the caption: "What would you do?"

The post which has since been deleted drew a plethora of comments suggested that Raquel should have prepared a bottle beforehand.

Others were more understanding and said they would have done the same.

"I would have done the same … Glad you're OK," one mum said.

"I would have done the exact same anything for our babies. I would move mountains for my son and stepdaughter," another wrote.

Experts say it’s a risk to the baby and mum's lives. Image: Instagram
Experts say it’s a risk to the baby and mum's lives. Image: Instagram


RISKING LIVES?

Experts weren't so forgiving of her risky behaviour. Lauren Ritchie from the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland told Nine News: "To not have a child properly restrained is risking their lives - that's how serious an outcome it is.

"Even a small crash can injure a child."

Paediatrician at an NICU unit Debbi Baer agrees.

"I'm very pro breastfeeding, but nursing has a time and a place. A moving vehicle is not the time or the place," Debbi says.

"Nursing your child while the car is moving puts both you and your baby at significant risk of unnecessary injury," she adds.

According to Kidsafe Australia: "Infants are safest if they remain in their rear facing restraint as long as they still fit in their rear facing restraint.

"While the law allows children over 6 months to use either a rear facing restraint or a forward facing restraint, the rear facing restraint offers better protection as long as the child fits in it."

Faye James is the Night Editor for Kidspot, Australia's leading parenting site

This story originally appeared on Kidspot.com.au and is reproduced here with permission 

More Stories

Show More
breastfeeding editors picks parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a bare face.

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation...

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        Blackall search and rescue enters second day

        News Police are searching for a 78-year-old woman missing from Blackall.

        Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        premium_icon Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        News Forecasters reveal who received the most rain overnight