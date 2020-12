BREAKING: A young man has been involved in a crash on the Warrego Highway near Dalby. Pic: Supplied

A man in his 20’s has been involved in a single vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, after his 4WD rolled on Mason Rd in Bowenville at 12.14pm on Friday, December 31.

A Queensland police spokesman said the man suffered from minor cuts and bruises.

The spokesman said the after the car rolled, it luckily landed on its wheels.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics are on their way to the crash.