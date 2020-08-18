BREAKING: Young man hospitalised with stab wounds in Roma

Generic images of Queensland Police vehicles, police tape and police uniform

Generic images of Queensland Police vehicles, police tape and police uniform

UPDATE, 4.55pm:

A YOUNG man has been taken to hospital with stab wounds after a fight broke out near the Roma Police Station.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said one person was taken into custody.



EARLIER:

POLICE are on scene of a serious incident near the vicinity of the Roma Police Station.

Senior Sergeant Duane Frank has confirmed a young man has been injured during an altercation on Queen Street.

"We have a male victim in the hospital," he said.

"The first priority is getting some medical attention to the victim."

News believes the incident happened at around 4pm on August 18.

Police are still investigating.

More to come...