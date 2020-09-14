Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Breaking

Woman killed in tragedy on Queensland road

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 10:13 PM | Updated: 14th Sep 2020 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE WOMAN has tragically died and another has been airlifted to Rockhampton after a horror crash west of Springsure on Sunday evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed a woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, also a female, was transported to Springsure Hospital then flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in a stable condition for further treatment.

 

 

The fatal crash comes after a horror day on regional Queensland roads.

An elderly couple died after a crash south of Townsville this afternoon, a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville this morning and a man in Cairns died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the Springsure crash.

More Stories

dawson development road editors picks fatal crashes rockhampton hospital springsure crash tmbcrash tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        Premium Content Young under attack, trolls told to 'back off'

        News The state’s peak medical body has mounted a vigorous defence of Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young, warning online trolls and bullies to back off.

        Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        Premium Content Miles fires up over border backlash: What would she do?

        News Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles provides update on COVID-19

        Rural Western Downs roads given $1 million boost

        Premium Content Rural Western Downs roads given $1 million boost

        Council News MORE than 45km of rural roads will be improved as part of the Federal Government’s...

        ON THE RUN: Man bolts into yard at sight of police

        Premium Content ON THE RUN: Man bolts into yard at sight of police

        Crime POLICE were conducting routine patrols and hadn’t noticed the 42-year-old man until...