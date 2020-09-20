Menu
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
The woman who was lost on Fraser Island for three nights has been found
Woman found alive after getting lost on Fraser

Jessica Cook
20th Sep 2020 8:50 AM
A missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became detached from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday although her travelling companions did not raise the alarm until after dark.

When she failed to arrive at a designated location, the group, who are experienced hikers, retraced their steps in the hope of finding the woman before they alerted emergency services around 7pm.

MORE TO COME.

