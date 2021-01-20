Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a one metre deep hole. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crews are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a one metre deep hole. Picture: Heidi Petith
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after falling in hole at CQ Uni

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
20th Jan 2021 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.56AM:

A woman was taken to hospital after falling in a hole at Callemondah on Wednesday morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr at 9.01am. 

It is believed the woman fell into a one metre deep hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 9.20AM:

Paramedics are on scene at Callemondah after a woman fell into a hole on Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said crews were called to Bryan Jordan Dr about 9am.

It is believed the woman fell into a hole at CQUniversity Gladstone Marina.

The QAS spokesman said a woman in her 30s sustained a minor ankle injury after falling into a one metre deep hole.

More to come.

cquniversity gladstone qas ambulance
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Data reveals how many crimes committed in southwest Qld

        Premium Content Data reveals how many crimes committed in southwest Qld

        News A Queensland Police heat map reveals how many offences were committed in a six-month period across several southwest towns.

        CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Fuel, plates stolen during brazen theft

        Crime Car related crimes continue to rise following a spate of senseless break ins and...

        Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        Premium Content Prime Minister ScoMo touches down in southwest Queensland

        News Drought recovery is the focus for Prime Minister Scott Morrison who landed in...

        Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        Premium Content Roma-based LifeFlight attended over 60 critical missions

        News Latest statistics reveal LifeFlight’s Toowoomba and Roma-based Surat Gas...