BREAKING: Western Downs structure burnt to the ground

EMERGENCY crews rushed to an out of control structure fire on Undulla Creek Rd, 30km east of Condamine.

A South West Fire Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the blaze at 7.18pm on Saturday, September 19 – but it had already been burnt to the ground.

“It was fully involved (in fire), and burnt to the ground,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance was on standby at the scene, although no patients has been treated.

More to come…