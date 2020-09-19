Menu
BREAKING: Western Downs home ablaze at 6.30 on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pic: Richard Walker.
News

BREAKING: Western Downs structure burnt to the ground

Peta McEachern
19th Sep 2020 7:12 PM
EMERGENCY crews rushed to an out of control structure fire on Undulla Creek Rd, 30km east of Condamine.

A South West Fire Service spokeswoman said two crews were called to the blaze at 7.18pm on Saturday, September 19 – but it had already been burnt to the ground.

“It was fully involved (in fire), and burnt to the ground,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an ambulance was on standby at the scene, although no patients has been treated.

More to come…

