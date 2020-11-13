BREAKING: Warrego Hwy rollover in the Maranoa
UPDATE, 1.00pm:
EMERGENCY service crews have made their way to the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Walumbilla.
One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew has just arrived, police are on scene as well as one ambulance crew, with another en route.
A single occupant was involved and is currently out of the vehicle.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle is currently upside down.
"It doesn't seem to be very serious injuries," the spokesman said.
"They might be in shock; may have hit their head."
EARLIER, 12.33pm:
EMERGENCY services are on their way to a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway in the Maranoa Region just before 12.30pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single vehicle rolled over about 3km west of Wallumbilla with a single occupant currently out of the vehicle.
The Western Star believes paramedics arrived on scene at 12.39pm.
MORE TO COME...