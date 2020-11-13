Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service leaving Mackay, generic. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

BREAKING: Warrego Hwy rollover in the Maranoa

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:01 PM
UPDATE, 1.00pm:

EMERGENCY service crews have made their way to the scene of a single vehicle rollover in Walumbilla.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew has just arrived, police are on scene as well as one ambulance crew, with another en route.

A single occupant was involved and is currently out of the vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle is currently upside down.

"It doesn't seem to be very serious injuries," the spokesman said.

"They might be in shock; may have hit their head."

 

EARLIER, 12.33pm:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway in the Maranoa Region just before 12.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a single vehicle rolled over about 3km west of Wallumbilla with a single occupant currently out of the vehicle.

The Western Star believes paramedics arrived on scene at 12.39pm.

 

MORE TO COME...

