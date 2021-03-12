BREAKING: Ute and 4WD collide in second Dalby crash today

Just hours after Dalby emergency crews responded to a heart stopping train and truck crash, another collision occurred in town at about 12pm.

A ute and Pajero wagon crashed on Pratten Street just one kilometre from an earlier incident on the Cunningham Street and Roche Street crossing.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash was minor, and initial reports suggested no one was injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was not called to the incident.

Earlier, emergency services rushed to the scene of the train crash at 9.50am – fortunately for the Dalby driver, the train had clipped the back of the car only causing minor damage to the vehicle.