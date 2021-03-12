Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING: Two vehicle crash in Dalby. Picture: Zizi Averill
BREAKING: Two vehicle crash in Dalby. Picture: Zizi Averill
Breaking

BREAKING: Ute and 4WD collide in second Dalby crash today

Peta McEachern
12th Mar 2021 12:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Just hours after Dalby emergency crews responded to a heart stopping train and truck crash, another collision occurred in town at about 12pm.

A ute and Pajero wagon crashed on Pratten Street just one kilometre from an earlier incident on the Cunningham Street and Roche Street crossing.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash was minor, and initial reports suggested no one was injured.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance was not called to the incident.

Earlier, emergency services rushed to the scene of the train crash at 9.50am – fortunately for the Dalby driver, the train had clipped the back of the car only causing minor damage to the vehicle.

dalby crash queensland police two vehicle car crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

        Premium Content World class orchestra serenades Chinchilla with joy

        News The Queensland Symphony Orchestra has arrived in Chinchilla bringing the joy of music to the Western Downs.

        Man hospitalised after late-night blaze evacuates motel

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after late-night blaze evacuates motel

        News A man was taken to hospital after a late-night blaze broke out inside a Chinchilla...

        In-house contractor signs on for controversial Shell Solar Farm

        Premium Content In-house contractor signs on for controversial Shell Solar...

        News A new in-house contractor has taken on Shell Australia’s controversial Gangarri...

        'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Premium Content 'Not good enough': Premier says half-priced fares inadequate

        Travel Massive $1.2b tourism recovery package announced including half-price airfare