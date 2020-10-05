UPDATE: Patient hospitalised after Darling Downs hwy crash

UPDATE, 8.48am:

Queensland Ambulance Service has transported a patient to hospital after a two vehicle traffic crash on the Barwon Highway.

A QAS spokesman confirmed the crash occurred west of Goondiwindi at 7.46am, October 5.

"We've transported one patient with a minor injury to Goondiwindi Hospital," the spokesman said.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on scene of a two vehicle traffic crash on the Barwon Highway, east of St George.

The crash happened at around 7.50am on October 5.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there is one patient with minor injuries that may not require transportation to hospital.

"We've got one patient who's got only minor injuries," the spokeswoman said.

Police are also on scene.

MORE TO COME...