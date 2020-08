ARRESTED: Two men were arrested on Zeller St for drug related charges on August, 18 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

ARRESTED: Two men were arrested on Zeller St for drug related charges on August, 18 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

TWO men were taken into custody by Chinchilla police this afternoon at 3.30pm on Zeller St, August 18.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said two men were taken into custody on alleged drug related charges.

More information to come…