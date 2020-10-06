UPDATE: Tara blaze destroys 80 metres of scrubland

Update 6pm:



A BLAZE has torn through 80 metres by 20 metres of scrubland in Tara after an undergrowth fire broke out on Arnolds Rd at 4pm.



A South West Fire Communications spokeswoman said two rural fire crews are still on scene.



The spokeswoman said it seems to be on the side of the road, and no properties are in danger.

Earlier:



A VEGETATION fire has broken out in Tara, on Tuesday, October 6, at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews are currently racing to the scene of the fire on Arnolds Rd, in Tara.