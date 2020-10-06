Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BREAKING: Two fire trucks en route to Tara fire. Pic: Jerad Williams
BREAKING: Two fire trucks en route to Tara fire. Pic: Jerad Williams
Breaking

UPDATE: Tara blaze destroys 80 metres of scrubland

Peta McEachern
6th Oct 2020 4:56 PM | Updated: 6:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 6pm:

A BLAZE has torn through 80 metres by 20 metres of scrubland in Tara after an undergrowth fire broke out on Arnolds Rd at 4pm.

A South West Fire Communications spokeswoman said two rural fire crews are still on scene.

The spokeswoman said it seems to be on the side of the road, and no properties are in danger.   

Earlier:

A VEGETATION fire has broken out in Tara, on Tuesday, October 6, at 4.30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said two crews are currently racing to the scene of the fire on Arnolds Rd, in Tara.

fire queensland fire and emergency services qfes tara community

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valuable piece of local history found on deceased estate

        Premium Content Valuable piece of local history found on deceased estate

        News THE BLOOD sweat and tears of locals literally went into this piece of Miles’ history, recently uncovered in Chinchilla.

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...

        Tributes flow for teen killed in horror rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content Tributes flow for teen killed in horror rollover near Dalby

        News FRIENDS of a 16-year-old teenager who tragically died in a rollover overnight in...

        HORROR CRASH: Teenager killed in rollover near Dalby

        Premium Content HORROR CRASH: Teenager killed in rollover near Dalby

        News A TEENAGER has died in a horrific single vehicle crash in the Western Downs...