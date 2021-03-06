BREAKING: Two children stung by jellyfish off Mackay beach

Two teen boys have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after being stung by jellyfish.

Two boys have been taken to hospital after being stung by jellyfish prompting the closure of a Mackay beach.

The children, aged 15 and 12, had been in water off Bucasia Esplanade when they were stung on their lower limbs.

It is unknown what type of marine stinger caused the envenomation.

This comes days after news a Far North teenager was tragically killed following a box jellyfish sting while fishing on the Cape York.

The 17-year-old boy died in hospital on Monday, and is believed to be the first in 15 years to be fatal stung by a box jellyfish.

Generic pic of a box jellyfish.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman confirmed two teen boys had been taken to hospital following the stings, which occurred at 1.12pm Saturday.

The boys were taken by Queensland Ambulance Service to hospital in a stable condition.

The SLSQ spokeswoman said the Bucasia Beach would be closed for the rest of Saturday and potentially all of Sunday.

She said the boys had been swimming between the red and yellow flags and as a result the lifeguard stationed at the beach was able to help immediately. She said this highlighted the importance of swimming between the flags.

There is no stinger net current at Bucasia.

In 2019 Mackay Regional Council removed the Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure, which had been installed by residents in the early 1960s.

Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure has been taken down by council.

Continual degradation from structural damage caused by Cyclone Dylan in 2014 was the reason the council removed the enclosure.

The SLSQ spokeswoman said anyone visiting the beach could talk to the lifeguard or life savers on duty to ask about the current conditions.

Marine stingers may be present in the water all year round, however the higher risk season stretched from October to May.

