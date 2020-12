BREAKING: Two cars involved in Chinchilla crash. Pic: Kevin Farmer

Two cars have collided in Chinchilla on the intersection of Heeny and Chinchilla St.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said the crash occurred at 5.35pm on Thursday, December 31.

“Those involved have suffered minor injuries,” she said.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one crew is currently racing to the scene.

More to come...