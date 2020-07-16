Menu
BREAKING: A two-vehicle crash in Dalby has held up traffic.
BREAKING: Two vehicle crash in Dalby

Peta McEachern
16th Jul 2020 2:24 PM
EMERGENCY services rushed to a two-vehicle crash in Dalby this afternoon, July 16.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics attended the crash on Patrick and Arthur St in Dalby just after one.

"There were two occupants… no one sustained any injuries and they declined to be transported to hospital," he said.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the accident was very minor although one of the cars was stranded in the middle of the road causing some traffic delays.

The QPS spokesman went on to say the drivers seemed to be okay and they were standing on the road exchanging details.

queensland ambulance service queensland police servce traffic crash dalby

