BREAKING: Cattle truck rollover on South West highway

CRASH: A vehicle has rolled over on the Carnarvon Highway.

UPDATE 9:49am:

AMBULANCES are on scene of a cattle truck rollover south of Injune on the Carnarvon Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are assessing one patient who's in a stable condition.

"At the moment we've got an officer on scene," the spokeswoman said.

Police have confirmed the truck has left the road and the driver is out of the vehicle.

"The truck will need to be removed later on," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.



EARLIER:

A TRUCK has rolled over on the Carnarvon Highway south of Injune this morning.

"A truck has rolled, there's no injuries we believe and the vehicle is off the road," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police got the call at 9.18am and are on the way to the scene.

More to come...