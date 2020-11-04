BREAKING: Truck rollover blocks Leichhardt Highway

A SOUTHWEST highway has been reduced to one lane after an early morning single truck rollover.

Paramedics were called to the scene along the highway in Wandoan at 5.34am, and assessed one stable male patient at the scene.

“He declined transport to hospital,” the Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to get out of the truck fine, however to expect delays with the highway remaining blocked.