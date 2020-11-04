Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS; Pic: Bev Lacey
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS; Pic: Bev Lacey
News

BREAKING: Truck rollover blocks Leichhardt Highway

Peta McEachern
4th Nov 2020 8:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SOUTHWEST highway has been reduced to one lane after an early morning single truck rollover.

Paramedics were called to the scene along the highway in Wandoan at 5.34am, and assessed one stable male patient at the scene.
“He declined transport to hospital,” the Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the driver was able to get out of the truck fine, however to expect delays with the highway remaining blocked.

highway closed truck rollover wandoan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics The Premier remains tight-lipped, but there are some clues as to which first-timers will appear in her new-look ministry.

        Western Downs man airlifted after being crushed by bull

        Premium Content Western Downs man airlifted after being crushed by bull

        News PARAMEDICS rushed to a rural property in the Western Down this afternoon to reports...

        Chinchilla student’s goal to be first Aussie female astronaut

        Premium Content Chinchilla student’s goal to be first Aussie female...

        News THIS determined and inspired Year 12 Chinchilla school leaver has set her sights...

        Outback fashion label doing their bit for southwest farmers

        Premium Content Outback fashion label doing their bit for southwest farmers

        News INSPIRING businesswomen from rural Queensland have teamed up to help farmers doing...