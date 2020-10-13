Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
A truck has rolled onto its side near Banana tonight, closing the highway in both directions.
News

Truck on its side, debris all over road

Darryn Nufer
12th Oct 2020 9:07 PM | Updated: 13th Oct 2020 6:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Leichhardt Highway near Banana was closed in both directions following a truck rollover on Monday evening.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a light-rigid truck had come to grief 10km north of Banana, in Central Queensland.

"The highway is currently closed in both directions to all traffic," she said.

"The truck is blocking the highway.

"It's a non-injury (crash), it's just a traffic hazard."

Reports from the scene indicate that debris is strewn all over the road, including gas bottles, gas cylinders and welding equipment.

Initial reports suggest the 30-year-old male driver was able to self-extricate from the truck.

Motorists are advised they can expect lengthy delays.

banana crash leichhardt highway crash truck rollover
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        Premium Content ARRESTED: Chinchilla man assaults security guard at pub

        News A CHINCHILLA man was arrested on multiple charges after getting violent at a Chinchilla pub.

        Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        Premium Content Water bombing aircraft tasked to battle fire near Dalby

        News MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are fighting...

        INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        Premium Content INCOMING: Storm rolling across the Western Downs

        News GRAB the clothes off the line, a thunderstorm is rolling closer to Chinchilla and...

        VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        Premium Content VIDEO: Family home destroyed by dramatic afternoon blaze

        News A MUM talks about the devastating loss of watching her home gutted by fire.