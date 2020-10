BREAKING: Truck loses load, Warrego at stand still. Picture: Kevin Farmer

EAST bound traffic along the Warrego Highway is at a stand still after a truck spilt gravel across the roadway.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the incident happened at Drillham near Wallen Creek.

"West bound traffic is moving at a slow speed," he said.

"A tractor in on scene clearing the gravel."