BREAKING: Truck and train collide in Western Downs. Picture: Evan Morgan
UPDATE: Two hospitalised after train and truck crash

Peta McEachern
22nd Oct 2020 11:21 AM | Updated: 12:11 PM
UPDATE 12pm:
TWO patients have been transported to Miles Hospital in a stable condition after a train and truck collision in Drillham.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said four patients were assessed on scene at the Bell Rd crossing.

"They are all conscious, breathing, and stable," he said.

"One person suffered muscular injuries to their shoulder.

"One male, and one other person were transported to Miles Health Service just before 12pm.

"There have been no significant injuries."

A Queensland Police spokesman said the crash happened near the Warrego Highway, and the train was derailed.

The spokesman said traffic along the Hwy has not been affected, although the Bell Rd crossing is closed to traffic.

 

Earlier 11.30am:


EMERGENCY services are racing to the scene of a crash involving a truck and a train on Bell Rd in Drillham. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a crew on the way to a train and truck collision. 

All emergency services are on route to the scene. 

