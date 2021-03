Police are on the scene

Police are on the scene

A man was transported to Miles hospital after being involved in a car and truck crash on the Leichhardt Highway in Guluguba, 5km south of Wandoan.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man injured his shoulder in the crash and was in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the two-vehicle crashed happened at about 8.44am on Monday, March 15.

“We have one officer on scene, who arrived at 9.50am,” he said.

More to come…