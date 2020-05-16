Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man killed after being hit by car on early morning walk

Matt Collins
16th May 2020 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a male pedestrian has passed away in hospital after being struck by a car in Buderim early this morning.

At about 1.40am on Saturday morning, a 62-year-old Tewantin man was walking along Stringybark Rd when he was hit by a white Toyota sedan.

The man sustained critical injuries and was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

More information to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

buderim crash fatal crash stringybark rd tewantin man
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

        premium_icon Jondaryan Woolshed poised for new chapter

        News HERE is what the future holds for this iconic venue

        Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

        premium_icon Southwest man jailed for multiple domestic violence charges

        News A MAN who was sentenced to jail on DVO and sexual assault charges will be eligible...

        Southwest inspector’s warning for relaxing of restrictions

        premium_icon Southwest inspector’s warning for relaxing of restrictions

        News FIND OUT what has occurred in Operation Sierra Pemba this week which involves...

        NEW BUSINESS: Chinchilla local bringing the bush into homes

        premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: Chinchilla local bringing the bush into homes

        News Her new gift registry is one of a kind and will give rural and remote businesses...