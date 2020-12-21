BREAKING: Teenagers involved in serious rollover in Dalby
Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious rollover in the backstreets of Dalby.
Paramedics arrived on scene to the crash at 4.07pm, where a 4WD collided with a ute at the intersection of Edward St and Myall St.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three teenagers and a man in his 50s were assessed at the scene, with one of the teenagers and the man transported to Dalby Hospital.
All passengers are in a stable condition.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews attended at 4.17pm, and dealt with a small fuel leak from the vehicle.
The area is now being secured, with motorists being asked to avoid the area if possible.