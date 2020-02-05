Chinchilla teen charged after alleged high-speed chase

UPDATE 8.30AM: POLICE this morning have confirmed that the black Ford FG Sedan that was travelling at high-speeds and evading police was in fact stolen from Evans St in Chinchilla on January 29.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle was located empty outside BC's Bar and Grill just before 5pm yesterday.

A 16-year-old Chinchilla boy has since been charged in relation to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and will appear in a Roma court today.

UPDATE 9.19PM: POLICE have allegedly charged a 16-year-old Chinchilla boy at 4.45pm this afternoon, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Police allege they detected the teenager travelling north on the Carnarvon Hwy, approximately 8km south of the intersection on the Warrego Hwy about 3.30pm.

It is believe the alleged offender was travelling at high-speeds in a black Ford SG Sedan when officers activated their sirens in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the car evaded police and officers subsequently stopped following because it was deemed unsafe, the spokeswoman said.

A witness said she was travelling towards the Mitchell Hwy when she saw police with their lights on in pursuit of the vehicle.

"The commodore came flying around the corner nearly losing control of the car and narrowly missing us," the witness said.

"Another police car was behind us at the time and turned around to follow him.

"It was quite scary and we slowed down because we saw lots of police in the area, but if we were doing the speed limit our cars would have collided," the witness said.

UPDATE 5.55PM: A QUEENSLAND police services spokeswoman said the car was located empty outside BC's Bar and Grill.

Earlier in the afternoon the car was seen travelling in excess of 100 km/h and ran a red traffic light.

EARLIER: A SUSPECTED stolen car was this afternoon causing havoc on the streets of Roma, clocking a speed in excess of 100km/h and running a red light.

At least five police cars were believed to be in pursuit of the car, which could be driven by a juvenile.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said they had received a call from a concerned member of the public shortly before 4pm this afternoon, saying a car had been seen driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

A witness told The Western Star he had been shocked to see the car driving excessively fast on the wrong side of the road.

"He went through town and then went right through the red light, all these cars had to stop for him," he said.

"Police told me they were aware of it and had five cars chasing him."

Police say the vehicle was last seen in Bowen St, and Police were in pursuit of the driver.

