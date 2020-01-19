Menu
BREAKING: Police have sectioned off two vacant buildings as they wait for investigations to begin.
BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

Meg Gannon
by
19th Jan 2020 6:54 AM
A FIRE has razed a vacant building in Dalby overnight, which once housed the Golden Batters fish and chip shop. 

A Firecom Southwest spokesman told News the Dalby fire crews received their first call at 12.35am to the site on the Drayton street and Arthur street intersection. 

Crews had the fire under control by 2.40am this morning. 

The former fish and chip shop sat next to the iOR petrol station. 

Investigation are commencing into the cause of the fire today. 

More to come...

