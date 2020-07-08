Menu
STOLEN: Police are currently on the lookout for a stolen vehicle travelling through Chinchilla.
News

BREAKING: Stolen car joy-riding through Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
8th Jul 2020 4:41 PM
Update 6pm:
A QUEENSLAND Police spokeswoman said police are still monitoring the car's whereabouts, and patrolling the Chinchilla area.

Earlier:
Police are currently on the lookout for a stolen vehicle travelling through Chinchilla.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was last seen travelling along Glasson St.

"Police haven't attempted to intercept the car as it's driving in a dangerous manner," he said.

The model of the vehicle, and where it was stolen from is yet to be known.

More to come…

