BREAKING: Stolen car joy-riding through Chinchilla

STOLEN: Police are currently on the lookout for a stolen vehicle travelling through Chinchilla.

Update 6pm:

A QUEENSLAND Police spokeswoman said police are still monitoring the car's whereabouts, and patrolling the Chinchilla area.

Earlier:

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car was last seen travelling along Glasson St.

"Police haven't attempted to intercept the car as it's driving in a dangerous manner," he said.

The model of the vehicle, and where it was stolen from is yet to be known.

More to come…