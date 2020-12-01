Menu
News

BREAKING: Serious crash shuts down Warrego Hwy

Peta McEachern
1st Dec 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:52 AM
A DRIVER is currently in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries after a car crash on the Warrego Highway this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said initial reports were that a road train and car collided, on the Warrego Hwy at Brigalow, at 10.49am.

With debris scattered across the road, the Warrego Hwy has been shut down as emergency crews work to remove the driver from the car.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is on its way to transport a patient to hospital.

The spokeswoman said the patient is in a critical condition and suffering from serious injuries.

More to come …

