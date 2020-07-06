Menu
BREAKING: Serious crash at Mungindi

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
6th Jul 2020 12:47 PM
UPDATE: 12.45pm, June 6

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene at around 12.30pm, according to a spokeswoman.

New South Wales Fire and Rescue were already on scene when the Queensland crew arrived.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash has not been confirmed as fatal yet.

“Forensic crash unit will be investigating, the QPS spokeswoman said.

Police are still on scene.

EARLIER:

A VEHICLE has crashed into a tree at Mungindi a Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed.

A single vehicle crashed into a tree on Noondoo-Mungindi Road at 11am today and the condition of the driver is still unknown.

News Corp believes the patient has died.

“It’s a serious traffic crash,” the spokesman said.

