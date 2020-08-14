Menu
WARNING: Residents are being asked to avoid the area as live powerlines are down across the road. Pic: Supplied
BREAKING: Power Lines down and sparking in Wandoan

Peta McEachern
14th Aug 2020 2:09 PM
POWERLINES are down across Roche Creek Road, near the Wandoan Showgrounds.

Ergon Energy spokesman Brett Judge urges the community to avoid the area for safety reasons.

"Ergon crews are on the way to asses and repair the damage," he said.

"The wires are down across the road.

"The lines that are down are not impacting residents access to power."

The Chinchilla News understands representatives of the Western Downs Regional Council are on scene directing traffic.

More to come…

