MULTI-AGENCY SEARCH: Police, QFES, and the SES are currently searching for a missing two-year-old girl in Tara. Picture: File
News

BREAKING: Police searching for missing two-year-old in Tara

Sam Turner
8th Mar 2021 9:01 PM

A multi-agency search is currently underway for a two-year-old girl missing from a property in Tara.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a ground and air search was being conducted following the girl’s disappearance from a private property about 3.30pm on March 8.

“Police were informed a young child had gone missing on a large property in Tara, and that’s when police became involved,” she said.

“The search has been going since 3.30pm this afternoon, and is still continuing at the moment.

“Additional police have been deployed to the area to assist.”

It’s understood police were working with the State Emergency Service (SES) and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) to find the toddler who reportedly went missing from a Males Rd property.

The spokeswoman said an amber alert hasn’t been issued, but police were still searching for the young girl.

