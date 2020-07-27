Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
Emergency crews and rescue helicopter at the scene of a fatal crash on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island.
News

Police release more details after fatal island crash

Jessica Cook
27th Jul 2020 2:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed all four men involved in the weekend fatal crash on Fraser Island were Australian residents.

The driver of the car, who died on scene, was a British national but had been in Australia for about 10 years.

The 29-year-old lived in New South Wales and police believe the man was in Queensland on holidays.

The passenger in the back seat behind the driver was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. He is in a serious but stable condition.

It is not known if any of the men in the car were related.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla man hospitalised with cuts to face after assault

        premium_icon Chinchilla man hospitalised with cuts to face after assault

        News WEEKEND CRIME WRAP: Drugs, weapons, assault, and a police evade – here’s what happened in Chinchilla over the weekend.

        WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        premium_icon WET WEEKEND: Photos of Maranoa hail storm

        News BACKYARDS across the Maranoa were transformed white by a passing hailstorm.

        DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        premium_icon DRUG BUST: Police raid Western Downs homes, charge 22 people

        Crime POLICE seized quantities of marijuana, ice, and magic mushrooms.

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News The teenager has become a beacon of inspiration after a diagnosis