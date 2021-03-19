Menu
Crime

BREAKING: Police manhunt underway in Dalby

Peta McEachern
19th Mar 2021 10:12 AM
Chaotic scenes unfolded on the streets of Dalby on Friday, March 19, at 9.30am, with at least five police crews cordoning off multiple Dalby Streets in search of a wanted man.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the only information available at this time was that officers are looking for the man in relation to a crime.

The spokeswoman said the situation was under control and the suspect may have been located at a home.

The Dalby Herald understands residents saw a shirtless man fleeing from police across Wood Street.

With the help of police dogs, Dalby officers cordoned off the area around Wood Street, Charles Street, and Owen Street.

More to come...

