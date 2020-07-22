Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police hunt after driver flees scene of rollover

kaitlyn smith
22nd Jul 2020 6:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for the driver of a vehicle who this evening fled the scene after it rolled.

The incident occurred around 5.11pm on Pilbeam Dr near Mt Archer, leaving one lane blocked.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle before freeing themselves and fleeing the scene.

Emergency services remain at the scene as crews work to remove the vehicle.

Police investigations are now underway.

Traffic is reportedly suffering some impacts.

More Stories

police investigation regional traffic accidents
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

        premium_icon Millions allocated to improve our parks and outdoor areas

        News A multi-million-dollar, record-breaking spend will transform beloved parks across the Western Downs region. Here’s the parks getting a makeover:

        The council fees you don’t have to pay this year

        premium_icon The council fees you don’t have to pay this year

        News INSIDE: The full list of council charges you won’t have to pay this year

        Council’s bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

        premium_icon Council’s bold plan to diversify economy: Tourism

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council has announced a big plan to boost local tourism.

        Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

        premium_icon Roads, bridges and footpaths to get major cash splash

        News THE Western Downs has the largest road network of any local government in...