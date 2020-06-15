Police confirm human remains are Chinchilla toddler's

HEARTBREAKING: Queensland Police have confirmed remains found at the Chinchilla Weir belong to missing toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills. PIC: Supplied

POLICE have confirmed the human remains found at the Chinchilla Weir are that of missing toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills.

Detectives confirmed today, June 15, that the human remains found at the Chinchilla Weir in March are those of three-year-old Kaydence Mills.

"As the matter is before court, police are not in a position to provide further information," the statement read.

The mother of the child and her partner are due to face court on June 30 on murder charges.

Information on the missing three-year-old first came to light in December 2019, when police cordoned off a Chinchilla home for a forensic investigation which involved excavating underneath a shed and the backyard.

In March this year the forensic investigators declared part of the Chinchilla Weir a crime scene - hours later, police charged Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28; and her partner, Tane Saul Desatge, 40 with the toddler's alleged murder.

Kaydence had been missing since 2016, but detectives ramped up their investigation last year when her sister told a school counsellor about the disappearance.