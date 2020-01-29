Menu
Plane crash survivors swim to shore

Jessica Cook
by
29th Jan 2020 1:36 PM
UPDATE 1.50PM

TWO people have swum to shore after a plane has crashed offshore at Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands they were the only two people on the plane. 

CASA has been notified of the incident. 

Police remain at the scene where salvage discussions are underway.  

EARLIER 1.30PM

A PLANE has crashed into the ocean off Fraser Island. 

The Chronicle understands the plane went into the water near Happy Valley at about 1.20pm.

The plane is currently more than 100m out to sea and at least two people have been reported swimming near the plane. 

Water Police and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene. 

MORE TO COME 

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

