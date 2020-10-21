Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

BREAKING: Plan unveiled for ‘second Bruce Hwy’ through Roma

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 7:48 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANNASTACIA Palaszczuk has announced a bold new, multi-billion dollar infrastructure project that could not only transform Queensland, but the southwest forever.

Posting on social media earlier this morning, the premier announced plans for a ‘second Bruce Highway’ that would run through southwest towns like Mungindi, St George, Roma and Injune.

The new inland highway would run from Charters Towers, 136km west of Townsville, south through to Clermont and Emerald, onto Roma and meeting the New South Wales border at Mungindi.

This announcement comes three weeks after the Liberal National Party announced their $30 billion plan to double-lane the existing Bruce Highway from Gympie to Cairns.

MORE TO COME...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug dealer caught driving on meth in Miles

        Premium Content Drug dealer caught driving on meth in Miles

        News A WOMAN on probation for supplying drugs faced Chinchilla court for driving on meth.

        Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

        Premium Content Motel worker in court for drug driving and meth possession

        News A Chinchilla motel worker and father faced court for possessing methamphetamine...

        Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award nominations

        Premium Content Dalby cafe serves up third year of prestigious award...

        News DURING a year which has plagued the hospitality industry, a Western Downs business...

        DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

        Premium Content DO YOU KNOW THIS MAN: Dalby police appealing to public

        News DALBY police are appealing for any information about a man and his vehicle in...