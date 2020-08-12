Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A quarantine motel has been established in Charleville.
A quarantine motel has been established in Charleville.
News

BREAKING: People in mandatory quarantine at Charleville hotel

Georgie Adams
12th Aug 2020 4:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A QUARANTINE motel has been established in Charleville to accommodate travellers who have come from COVID-19 Hotspots.

Officer in Charge at Charleville police station Mick Symes confirmed a motel has been set up outside the CBD for travellers who have crossed into Queensland at the border crossings at Hebel, Munginidi and Barringun.

Police couldn’t state how many were in the motel, however said a number of people arrived at the motel before the state’s borders closed at 1am on Saturday, August 8.

“Quarantine is for precautionary purposes only and does not constitute that they have coronavirus,” he said.

“This quarantine is mandatory and at the persons own expense for a guaranteed period of 14 days as per Queensland Health requirements.

“The Queensland Police Service are monitoring the quarantine motel on a 24-hour basis and ensuring there is no reduction in service delivery to the local community.”

Mr Symes said a comprehensive health assessment is being undertaken by Queensland Health when persons arrive with ongoing support during their quarantine period.

“There is no risk to the community and no community members, other than emergency services and health, will have contact with people in quarantine,” he said.


charleville queensland mandatory quarantine quarantine motel queensland health queensland police servce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Record breaking prices at Roma store sale

        Premium Content Record breaking prices at Roma store sale

        News MAYOR Tyson Golder said the saleyards continue to deliver better returns consistently for cattle producers.

        Preserving Maranoa’s Second World War history

        Premium Content Preserving Maranoa’s Second World War history

        News MARANOA MP David Littleproud is encouraging Maranoa residents to learn more about...

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland

        Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        Premium Content Rural debt rise proves the bush is hurting

        News RECENT data has revealed rural debt has surged to more than $19 billion with...