ROLL OVER: Emergency crews are on their way to a car accident on Tara Kogan Rd. Pic: Supplied

A CAR has swerved off Tara Kogan Rd and rolled, just after 10.12am this morning, June 16.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it was a single vehicle accident.

"A male patient is on scene, the extent of his injuries isn't known at the moment," he said.

A spokesman for Queensland Police Service said police are current en route to the crash.



"The driver seems to have minimal injuries if any," he said.

More to come...