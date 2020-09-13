Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
Paramedics are at the scene of a three car smash north of Townsville.
News

One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

by KATE BANVILLE
13th Sep 2020 10:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being treated by critical care paramedics and another has died after a three car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency services were called to the stretch of highway at Yabulu, north of Townsville shortly after 9am.

It's understood that an off-duty paramedic was one of the first people on scene to render first aid until critical care paramedics arrived.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were treating a number of patients.

"We are currently assessing three people for their injuries," the spokesman said.

" A female with lower limb injuries, a second patient with minor injuries and a third patient is being assessed for critical injuries."

A QPS spokesman confirmed one person was found dead upon arrival.

The Bruce Highway has been closed to traffic and motorists are being warned to avoid the area.

 

MORE TO COME.

Originally published as BREAKING: One dead, multiple people injured in horror three car smash

bruce highway crash editors picks townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Premium Content Queensland sex offenders free to roam streets

        Crime News Corp is launching a campaign for a national register of sex offenders, accessible to the public. SEE THE LIST OF EVIL OFFENDERS

        Recruitment for local apprentices across southwest Qld kicks off

        Premium Content Recruitment for local apprentices across southwest Qld kicks...

        News RECRUITING for local apprentices across southern and western Queensland is set to...

        WE WANT YOU: Father and son firefighting duo’s push for recruits

        Premium Content WE WANT YOU: Father and son firefighting duo’s push for...

        News THE Dalby State School inferno on Anzac Day in 2017 is one blaze this family...

        JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Premium Content JOY RIDE THEFT: Stolen car under investigation

        Crime POLICE are investigating the alleged theft of a car from a Chinchilla address...