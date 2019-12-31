Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STAND STILL: Warrego Highway has been at a standstill west of Dalby since 6.30am this morning. The Pic: Contributed
STAND STILL: Warrego Highway has been at a standstill west of Dalby since 6.30am this morning. The Pic: Contributed
Breaking

Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

Peta McEachern
31st Dec 2019 10:23 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warrego Highway is now open west of Dalby as crews finished working to clean up a sticky mess after an ethanol tanker rolled over this morning.

The tanker was transporting ethanol-based syrup along the highway when it was involved in a rollover about 8km west Dalby at 6.30am.

A spokeswoman for South West Fire Communications said the highway is now open in both directions, as the roadway has been cleared and the roads have been washed.  

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said no one was seriously injured.

breaking news chinchilla dalby heavy vehicle accidents tanker rollover wester downs traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        premium_icon Tragic deaths that shook the southwest in 2019

        News FROM aviation tragedies to freak abattoir accidents, the southwest was left devastated after the loss of some key figures in 2019.

        Room for improvement in Aussies inclusive attitudes

        Room for improvement in Aussies inclusive attitudes

        News Research shows there is room for improvement in Australians social attitudes...

        New year just around the corner, time to think about resolutions Zoe Bell

        New year just around the corner, time to think about...

        News With the New Year in just a couple of days, is there really any point to setting...

        Southwest police chasing alleged fuel thief in stolen ute

        premium_icon Southwest police chasing alleged fuel thief in stolen ute

        Breaking A driver in a stolen ute is on the run from southwest Queensland police, after...