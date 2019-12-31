Warrego Highway now open after Syrup tanker rollover

STAND STILL: Warrego Highway has been at a standstill west of Dalby since 6.30am this morning. The Pic: Contributed

THE Warrego Highway is now open west of Dalby as crews finished working to clean up a sticky mess after an ethanol tanker rolled over this morning.

The tanker was transporting ethanol-based syrup along the highway when it was involved in a rollover about 8km west Dalby at 6.30am.

A spokeswoman for South West Fire Communications said the highway is now open in both directions, as the roadway has been cleared and the roads have been washed.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Service said no one was seriously injured.