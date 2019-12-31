Menu
INFAMOUS INTERSECTION: The Crash scene on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets. Pic: Zoe Bell
News

BREAKING NEWS: Intersection claims another crash

Zoe Bell
31st Dec 2019 1:49 PM
A NOTORIOUS intersection is the scene of another crash after a mini van and four-wheel drive ute collided in Chinchilla this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a person has been transported to Chinchilla Health Centre after suffering minor injuries in the crash on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets at 1.09pm Tuesday.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the crash, which is believed to be the third accident on the intersection in almost two months, was caused by driver error.

breaking news car crash chinchilla car crash chinchilla community chinchilla police dangerous intersection

