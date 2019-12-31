BREAKING NEWS: Intersection claims another crash

INFAMOUS INTERSECTION: The Crash scene on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets. Pic: Zoe Bell

INFAMOUS INTERSECTION: The Crash scene on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets. Pic: Zoe Bell

A NOTORIOUS intersection is the scene of another crash after a mini van and four-wheel drive ute collided in Chinchilla this afternoon.

INFAMOUS INTERSECTION: The Crash scene on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets. Pic: Zoe Bell

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a person has been transported to Chinchilla Health Centre after suffering minor injuries in the crash on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets at 1.09pm Tuesday.

INFAMOUS INTERSECTION: The Crash scene on the corners of Boyd and Park Streets. Pic: Zoe Bell

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the crash, which is believed to be the third accident on the intersection in almost two months, was caused by driver error.