Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: A teenager has been charged with murder as investigations into the death of a woman at a Kepnock St address continue. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: A teenager has been charged with murder as investigations into the death of a woman at a Kepnock St address continue. Photo: Mikayla Haupt.
News

Boy, 16, charged over Bundaberg murder

Rhylea Millar
31st Oct 2020 9:45 PM | Updated: 9:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 36-year-old woman who was found with stab wounds in her Kepnock home yesterday.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at Kepnock Rd address about 8.50am yesterday and found the 36-year-old female victim dead at the scene with serious stab wounds.

A knife was allegedly found nearby.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with her murder and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Children's Court on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything or has dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident can contact Policelink on quoting the reference number QP2002241686.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks kepnock murder
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Sean Connery dead at 90

    Sean Connery dead at 90
    • 31st Oct 2020 10:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace awards

        Premium Content Maranoa veterans and organisations up for top workplace...

        News VETERAN organisations and returned serviceman in the federal electorate of Maranoa can now be nominated for their tireless efforts in their workplace. FIND OUT HOW:

        Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        Premium Content Callide hopefuls share community feedback from voters

        News THREE Callide hopefuls share their prospects of winning and the feedback they’ve...

        Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Premium Content Rural Aid helping primary producers when ‘chips are down’

        Health During Mental Health Month, Rural Aid asked their counsellors to share what they...

        The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        Premium Content The battle for the diverse seat of Callide is underway

        News IT IS one of Queensland’s most diverse seats, coving the Darling Downs, Central...