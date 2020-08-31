BREAKING: Multiple vehicle crash on southwest hwy

UPDATE, 4.30pm:

Multiple vehicles have been involved in a crash 100km west of Goondiwindi, near North Talwood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services believes two caravans and two cars have been involved.

Three QFES crews are on their way.

Paramedics and police are yet to arrive on scene.

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are on their way to an incident at North Talwood.

The Western Star believes there has been a multi-vehicle crash near the Barwon Highway town just after 3.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the incident occurred 100km west of Goondiwindi.

"We've got crews on the road going there," the spokesman said.

Ambulance crews are also on their way.

More to come...