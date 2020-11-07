Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smoke from a fire in Ashfield photographed by Tahlia Facer.
Smoke from a fire in Ashfield photographed by Tahlia Facer.
News

Multiple crews fighting cane field fire

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Nov 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Six appliances are currently at the scene of a vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the crews were currently fighting a cane field fire near the Bundaberg Ring Road at Ashfield.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time but is producing a lot of smoke

Additional crews are reportedly en route.

 

Earlier: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services currently have one truck at the scene of a reported vegetation fire in Ashfield.

A QFES spokesperson said the truck was assessing the site.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

This is a developing story, more to come.

fire qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020

        VOTE NOW: Chinchilla’s best childcare educator for 2020

        News HERE’s where you can vote for who you think is the top childcare educator in Chinchilla:

        No-show postal ballots silence Western Downs voters

        Premium Content No-show postal ballots silence Western Downs voters

        News CALLIDE MP Colin Boyce is demanding answers as to why regional constituents weren’t...

        Eight fire crews on scene battling Western Downs bushfire

        Premium Content Eight fire crews on scene battling Western Downs bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have been working around the clock to keep Western Downs properties...

        FIRE WARNING: Western Downs residents urged be wary of fire

        FIRE WARNING: Western Downs residents urged be wary of fire

        News UPDATE: The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service is urging the following residents...