House fire in Benowa
News

BREAKING: Massive blaze destroys Gold Coast home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
12th Mar 2021 2:32 PM
MULTIPLE fire crews are battling a blaze which ripped through a Benowa home on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Rannock Avenue scene at 12.40pm to discover the house already well involved.

The fire is not yet under control.

The home moments before the roof caved in.
The home moments before the roof caved in.

 

Video shows fire destroying the home's roof and balcony.
Video shows fire destroying the home’s roof and balcony.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they had initially reported four residents unaccounted for, but all had been located as of 1.25pm.

They will conduct a secondary search when its under control.

Ambulance crews are also on scene but have not treated any occupants.

