Subscribe
BREAKING: Maranoa servo robbed by masked men with machete

Lachlan Berlin
25th Feb 2021 3:40 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
UPDATE, 5.45pm:

Police are still on the lookout for two male suspects who allegedly held up a Warrego Highway service station with a machete.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said money and cigarettes were taken from the location.

Officers remain on scene but investigations are continuing.

Nobody has been charged yet.

 

UPDATE, 5.16pm:

A service station in a Maranoa town has been allegedly robbed this afternoon.

Police were notified of the incident just after 3.30pm and are currently on scene of the Warrego Highway scene at Yuleba.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed two male suspects were seen in the area after the alleged armed hold-up.

 

EARLIER:

Police are on their way to a possible armed robbery at a Yuleba service station, where two men have been reported to be walking away wearing surgical masks.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police are heading towards a Warrego Highway location at Yuleba, but they have yet to arrive.

The Western Star believes one of the suspects allegedly came in with a machete and took $300 about 3.35pm this afternoon, February 25.

It is believed the suspects are heading eastbound.

More to come...

