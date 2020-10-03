Man trapped in serious truck rollover near Warrego Hwy

TRUCK ROLLOVER: Emergency services have rushed to a truck rollover along the Warrego Hwy this morning. Picture: Bev Lacey

A MAN in his 40s is currently trapped in a serious truck rollover in Hopeland this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the crash along Banana Bridge Rd near the Warrego Hwy about 8.10am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were currently treating the man who is still trapped in the truck.

A South Western Fire Communications spokeswoman said the truck was carrying a cherry picker when it has rolled onto its side.

Crews are still working to free the man from the crash, with a rescue helicopter being tasked.

Police are currently directing traffic.

More to come.