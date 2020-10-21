Menu
Picture: CAMERON BATES
BREAKING: Man trapped after Chinchilla truck rollover  

Peta McEachern
21st Oct 2020 4:14 PM
A MAN in his 40s is trapped in his semi-trailer after it rolled on Clarks Rd in Chinchilla at 2.50pm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver has been treated, and a helicopter has been called to transport him to hospital.

“He is in a stable condition, and doesn’t seem to have any major injuries,” she said. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said three crews are on scene trying to free the man.

“We are using our hydraulic cutting equipment to free him,” he said.

chinchilla community truck roll over

