BREAKING: Man trapped after Chinchilla truck rollover  

A MAN in his 40s is trapped in his semi-trailer after it rolled on Clarks Rd in Chinchilla at 2.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver has been treated, and a helicopter has been called to transport him to hospital.

“He is in a stable condition, and doesn’t seem to have any major injuries,” she said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said three crews are on scene trying to free the man.

“We are using our hydraulic cutting equipment to free him,” he said.