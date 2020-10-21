BREAKING: Man trapped after Chinchilla truck rollover
A MAN in his 40s is trapped in his semi-trailer after it rolled on Clarks Rd in Chinchilla at 2.50pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver has been treated, and a helicopter has been called to transport him to hospital.
“He is in a stable condition, and doesn’t seem to have any major injuries,” she said.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said three crews are on scene trying to free the man.
“We are using our hydraulic cutting equipment to free him,” he said.