Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Man in serious condition after alleged neighbourhood dispute

kaitlyn smith
29th Jul 2020 6:23 PM | Updated: 30th Jul 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 7.30AM: A 65-year-old man has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a severe assault. 

He was initially taken to Yeppoon hospital with head and back injuries and was later transferred. 

The victim is a resident of the street and it appears it was a neighbourhood dispute.

Multiple police attended the incident. 

No one has been charged at this time. 

Police are actively investigating the incident. 

INIITIAL, 6.30PM: A MAN in his 60s has this evening suffered serious injuries following an assault at a Mulambin address, roughly 10 minutes south of Yeppoon.

The "severe assault" reportedly occurred inside a residence on Sandcastle Drive around 6.10pm.

The 65-year-old patient is said to have sustained serious head injuries, among others, and remains unconscious.

It is unknown at this time the circumstances which occurred prior to the incident.

Whether any weapons were used during the attack also remains unclear.

QPS and QAS are currently en route.

More to come.

More Stories

crime queensland crime serious assault
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        premium_icon Dalby man had 1/2 bottle of rum before driving 147km/hr

        Crime A DALBY man three times the limit was clocked at 147km/hr rweeks after being caught with meth utensils in his backpack.

        Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        premium_icon Western Downs cop unable to return to work after dog attack

        Crime THE court heard the officer suffered injuries during a two hour stand off with a...

        Drought Angels receive funds to help farmers doing it tough

        premium_icon Drought Angels receive funds to help farmers doing it tough

        News OVER the next three years Drought Angels will receive $175,000, thanks to Origin...

        TOWN SPIRIT: How Mitchell locals gave shelter to a family in need

        premium_icon TOWN SPIRIT: How Mitchell locals gave shelter to a family in...

        News THE family who lost their home to a devastating fire in Mitchell have been...