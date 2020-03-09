BREAKING: Man hospitalised after Western Downs tanker fire

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where a tanker ignited.

Fire crews and paramedics were called to the scene on the Western Downs where a tanker ignited.

EMERGENCY crews responded to reports of a tanker truck fire at 5.07am on Monday.

The incident occurred on Butlers Road and Warrego Highway after the rear axile on the tanker caught alight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were able to contain the blaze just after 5.20am, while paramedics transported one male patient to the Miles Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic control is currently in place while emergency services clean up the area.